Kicking off the July 4th holiday weekend, Leeds will launch two events on Friday, July 1. The first-ever Holiday Bicycle Parade is scheduled for Leeds Memorial Park just prior to the next 1st Friday Family Movie Night downtown. Families are encouraged to help their children decorate their bicycles, tricycles, battery-operated cars, wagons and more with a patriotic theme to ride in the first-ever Bicycle Parade in the city. Both events are free with free parking and sponsored by Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, Leeds Redevelopment Authority and Leeds Jane Culbreth Library.
The Holiday Bicycle Parade will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. at the entrance of the walking track in Leeds Memorial Park on Hwy. 119. Those wanting to ride or walk in this special summer parade should be there around 6:15 p.m. to get in the lineup. Anyone can walk, ride or roll in this event. Leeds Fire Department will be there to cheer everyone on and there may be a guest appearance by Sparky. Pre-register for the parade online at www.LeedsAreaChamber.com. Prizes will be awarded at random. You must register to be eligible for prizes.
Immediately following the parade, everyone is invited to meet downtown for the second 1st Friday Family Movie Night at the corner of Parkway Drive and 8th Street. Food trucks, shaved ice and more will be available as early as 6 p.m. The outdoor movie, Sing 2, will begin at dusk, around 8 p.m.
The concrete parking lot downtown will close early so the event team can begin setting up. Anyone utilizing the parking lot should move their car by 5 p.m.
Events include:
5 p.m. — Concrete Parking Lot will close on 8th & Parkway
6 p.m. – Food Trucks will set up on 8th & Parkway
6:15 p.m. – Bicycle Parade Lineup at Leeds Memorial Park
6:30 p.m. – Bicycle Parade Begins
7 p.m. – Parade Concludes & Everyone travels to Downtown Leeds for movie night
8 p.m. – (or sundown) — movie begins
Be sure to bring lawn chairs.
For More Information, visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com or call 205-965.9392.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.