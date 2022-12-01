Editor’s note: Darcy Phillips is a Leeds High School senior and member of the FBLA organization at her school among other accolades. She is also a 2022-2023 Intern with Everyone Leeds.
Last week, myself and three other FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) senior members attended the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference, or FLC, in Orlando, Fla., chaperoned by Leeds High School College and Career Coach, Catrice Thomas.
The first day included a motivational speaker and a specific track meant to help improve the skills of FBLA members. We chose to participate in the Leadership track, learning how to organize volunteer projects, work and communicate with others, and the qualities needed for a successful leader in all areas of life — not just the work field. With 23 different states having members in attendance, we were able to meet students our age from all over the country — including Kentucky, Florida and North Carolina — with whom we will now keep in contact with and hope to see at other FBLA functions. The second day of the conference was filled with workshops led by successful businesses like Men’s Warehouse, and volunteer organizations like Lead4Change, that provided opportunities to earn money for our chapter and learn helpful tips and tricks for our careers. The FLC conference has helped prepare us for the business world, but also how to lead successful and meaningful lives daily.
However, we didn’t just attend the conference while we were in Orlando, we also went to Universal (which was really my favorite part of the trip). This was my first time going to Universal and it was awesome. All of the rides and roller coasters representing movies that I have grown up watching and loving, meeting characters like SpongeBob and Patrick, and visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, gave me the opportunity to really treat this trip like a vacation with my best friends. We drank butterbeer, bought wands, experiencing all the magic the park had to offer. We were able to watch shows and parades, but the best part for me was being able to do something that I have never done before and create lasting memories with people who I’ve grown up with. Another night, we went to Disney Springs and ate dinner at The House of Blues, later going shopping at one of only five M&M stores in the world. Though the hustle and bustle of the crowd was sometimes chaotic, being able to see parts of Disney as well as participating in all of Universal was a chance of a lifetime, one that we got to have because of FBLA. I know that I will always remember the lessons that I learned from the conference and the laughter and excitement of Universal. Trips like these make the anxiety of high school worth it.
