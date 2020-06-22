The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 26th Annual Creek Bank Festival has been cancelled while plans continue with the 5th Annual Cruising the Creek Bank Car Show for August 29 at Leeds Memorial Park at 1159 Montevallo Road.
The festival cancellation decision was not made lightly as COVID-19 social distancing continues and playgrounds remain closed.
A full day is planned with the annual charity car show which benefits Leeds Outreach and Backpack Buddies. For the fifth year, car enthusiasts will gather to view hundreds of antique and special cars, trucks and bikes. The excitement will kick off around 8:00 a.m. and conclude around 3:00 p.m. We are expecting a record crowd. Last year’s event brought out over 300 cars so bring out your rides and the kiddos.
Registration for your vehicle is only $10 and this is a free event so there is no admission to attend. Custom made trophies will be give for the Top 30 with some specialty awards and show is open to all vehicles, motorcycles and 4WD. There will be plenty of door prizes, auto related vendors and 50/50 tickets.
Let’s all work together to get the word out and plan to spend the day enjoying some food, fun, fellowship and beautiful rides to raise money for two great causes. Leeds Outreach serves Leeds residents in need with utility bills, prescriptions and food needs. Backpack Buddies serves to fight childhood hunger in St. Clair County and Leeds. Both non-profits are very passionate about their cause and we appreciate the job they do.
Don’t miss this opportunity for a great charity car show. If you would like to be a vendor, register your vehicle or get more information about the 5th Annual Cruising the Creek Car Show, please contact Chris or Christy McCombs at (205) 365-7412 or (205) 283-0952.
