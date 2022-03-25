LEEDS — The Leeds City Council approved the dismissal of all $97,000 from the library’s debt on Monday night.
In August of 2021 library director Melanie Carden and her staff were told they went over budget and owed the city $25,000, which they were prepared to pay after buying certain necessities. In an updated invoice she received from the city, it stated they instead owe $97,000.
“We have a situation where, due to some management issues, the library is in a deficit situation and the city has no desire to shut the library,” said David Miller, Leeds mayor.
He also said he understands that the library did not have the funds to pay off the debt.
The debt was accumulated within the last fiscal year. According to Miller, the debt had nothing to do with this fiscal year for the library other than it existed on the books.
“The library is responsible for the operation and expenditures of all funds that they raise and for the expenditures that are allocated to them by the city of Leeds. We know the position they’re in right now is not tenable for the rest of the year.”
Miller said there has been one meeting between the city and library trustees. Miller said he wanted to see where the library can go from here now that they no longer have debt hanging above their head.
Apparently there had been some confusion among board members on whether or not the library was owned and operated by the city. It is not. However, the city does have the opportunity to supply funds to the library.
“We can allocate whatever the council approves. It’s up to the library board to spend the allocation of city and fundraised money,” said Miller.
The library and the library board of trustees will be able to continue on as normal.
This decision came after a meeting on Feb. 23 where the city council denied a $200,000 budget request. The motion failed with only one council member, DeVoris Ragland-Pierce, approving the request.
In other business the council also:
• Denied a waiver of a bond requirement for itinerant business
• Approved Linda Miller as the new trustee of the Leeds Library
• Rejected a cemetery mowing bid
• Discussed redident issues with infrastructure, mainly roads and houses in the city that have had blue tarps on them for a while
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.