In honor of Memorial Day approaching, Leeds Chief Paul Irwin held a promotion and memorial program for his officers. Irwin began the program by saying he’s constantly aware of the sacrifices made in our country each day.
“I would like to think that every day is Memorial Day, because every day that passes, I remember the officers that lay down their lives for our communities and our country.”
Since becoming chief, he said he’s been very proud of the work his officers put into their daily duties.
“I think they’re more excited than I am, I see what they go out there and do. I see how much heart they put into our streets. I see them working long hours, I see them answering calls and being there to make a difference
Mayor David Miller also thanked the officers and mentioned when police were being defunded nationally, Leeds chose to increase officer pay.
“The city is blessed to have you individuals out there protecting us, doing the best you can to combat drugs, to fight crime and to do things you don’t always get recognized for,” said Miller.
Irwin held a moment of silence for the only fallen officer of the Leeds Police Department, Sergeant Frank A. Graham. He was thrown from a motorcycle on Highway 25 in 1971.
“One of my goals before I retire from the city police is that we have a memorial for him, and that we never build a memorial for anyone else,” said Irwin.
Irwin said he takes this responsibility serious by making sure his officers have the training, tools and back up to ensure he never loses one of them in the line of duty.
“I think that’s the greatest accomplishment any chief could have, that he never has to bury an officer and give someone a flag,” said Irwin.
Afterwards, he shared information and memorialized officers across the country who have died within the past year.
Irwin concluded the program by thanking his officers again and he intends to hold this program next year, holiday celebrations and family appreciation opportunities.
“We’re going to be a family, and we’re going to take care of each other. I’m truly honored because I know we have some great men and women that work here in the city Leeds and I’m honored to be your chief,” said Irwin.
