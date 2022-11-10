The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce has entered an agreement with Jacksonville State University that will go to support the education of Chamber members.
Located in Northeast Alabama, between Birmingham and Atlanta, Jacksonville State University was established in 1883 as a state teachers’ college and has grown into a public, comprehensive university that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees – from bachelor’s to doctorates – in more than 110 areas of study. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The agreement was made official with a signing on Friday, October 28, from the Leeds City Annex.
The two leaders of the partnership, Jacksonville State president Dr. Don. C. Killingsworth and Chamber president Sandra McGuire announced the budding relationship between the two organizations.
