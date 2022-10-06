National Night Out brought a good crowd in Leeds on Tuesday. Police Chief Paul Irwin said he was really happy with the amount of people who came out to get to know the local police department.
The first National Night Out was introduced in August of 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. The annual event takes place in Leeds on the first Tuesday in October. It’s primarily so people can meet local law enforcement and rapid responders, but it’s also a chance for families to have a fun and enjoy free food, face painting, balloon animals, inflatables and giveaways.
“Anytime you can get out in the community and do things that interact with them, to let them know how much you care and you’re here to serve them, we want to,” said Irwin.
Irwin says National Night out has helped him develop a better relationship with the community, and he said it makes it easier for them to build communication outside of the event.
“What’s so great about all the communities I’ve worked in...I form relationships that help us protect people. They can give us information on crime that’s going on in neighborhoods, roads and schools. It’s always good to have open communication.”
He said he hopes the community knows that they can reach out to them at any time. He also hopes they trust him to communication about what’s going on.
Irwin credited the Leeds Chamber of Commerce for helping organize the event.
“They participated with us and helped us set up this event, which was great. I’ve been fortunate to work with great chambers of commerce here in Pell City and Leeds,” he said. “I love them all.”
