The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce chose Mary Beth Lochridge as the 2022 Teacher of the Year at the May luncheon last week. Leeds City Schools Superintendent, John Moore, presented the award along with a $500 check to Lochridge, who is a well-loved first-grade teacher at Leeds Primary School.
The winning nomination submitted read as follows: “I am writing for your consideration of Mary Beth Lochridge, a first-grade teacher at Leeds Primary School, as teacher of the year. I can think of no one more deserving of this award than her. She has without a doubt been a light in my child’s life this year. I have a child that always needs to be pushed, that needs to be challenged, but also needs to be loved. Mary Beth is all of those things. I’ve asked her often if she would just keep moving up with us as we aren’t quite ready to let her go! She told me at the beginning of the school year that she will be there to watch these kids walk across and receive their diplomas one day and I know she will do just that. She said, “once they’re mine, they’re mine for the long haul and I’ll be there for all the things”. Not only does she invest in her students, she invests in their families, too, and I think that’s something that’s so important to be able to truly understand your students, their actions and their well-being. I’ve never met a teacher more engaged with the student’s whole family like Mary Beth is. It truly does give you that sense of “we’re all in this together”. She calls, texts, approaches you in public to make you feel like you know what’s going on and that stands out! She is kind, she’s honest and goes the extra mile for everything. My child looks forward to school and talks about Mrs. Lochridge daily and that tells me enough! She is invested in our children, she cares for them all and sees to it that their needs are being met, not just academically but emotionally. Every day before my kids get out of the car, their daily reminder is to go be a light in someone’s life, but the truth is, she is the light in ours and all who meet her. Please consider this year’s teacher of the year to be Mary Beth Lochridge.”
The Chamber also awarded a $500 scholarship to one Leeds High School graduate, Chamber Diplomat Brianna Ward. Dona Bonnett on the Chamber Executive Board presented the scholarship at the Leeds High School Awards Ceremony on Sunday. Also, recognized for their participation in this year’s Diplomat Leadership Program was Brody Goodman, Joseph Hume, Cassie Lewis, Miguel Luna, Pedro Martinez. All students received a certificate of participation and a gift card.
For more information about Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the Teacher of the Year award, contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699.5001 or visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.
