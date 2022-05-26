The Shops Grand River will begin has been approved by the city to open an entertainment district. The district will allow patrons to purchase alcoholic from restaurants and bars and carry it outdoors to consume within the district.
“It’s been a long time coming, we’ve been trying to do this for quite some time. We finally jumped through all the hoops,” said Mayor David Miller. “This is our chance to finally approve that area as an entertainment district.”
The unanimous decision was made at the city council meeting last Monday. The council also renewed the contract for the Leeds police substation, which is located in the Shops of Grand River.
The council also approved amending the budget to submit a one-time payment to retirees and beneficiaries of deceased retirees.
According to the Retirement Systems of Alabama, the retiree must have retired before March of 2022.
“Every few years there is an opportunity given to municipalities by the state to amend their budgets to contribute money to the retiree’s longevity bonus,” said Miller.
The act provides for the retiree to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $2 for each month of service credited to the retiree’s account. The payment will be made in October 2022, and awarded separately from the monthly retirement direct deposit.
Since elected to grant the payment, the estimated cost is $32,256. The RSA also said if a retiree’s eligibility for Medicaid benefits is impaired by this payment, they should not be entitled to receive it. Anyone falling in that category should notify the retirement system office.
In other business the council also:
Approved improvements on Interstate 20 in accordance with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Approved a budget amendment for the fire department to purchase safety equipment using the St. Clair County EMS funds.
Awarded an asphalt and street repair contract to Massey Asphalt Pavement, LLC. The business made a bid amount of $576,000.
