Backyard Leeds, along with the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and members of the Leeds city government, held a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the newest additions to the venue: Neighbors Brew and Pies and also Saw’s BBQ.
According to Marketing and Events Director for Backyard Leeds, Amy Hicks, they saw a unique opportunity to provide something not seen in the surrounding areas. According to Hicks, their owner, Hunter Lake, wanted to provide the guests with food, craft beer and music.
The concept sees the middle of the facility containing an open bar, with Saw’s BBQ located to the right and Neighbors Brew and Pies located to the left. Located in the mixed-use building in Leeds, there is plenty to do nearby, with cornhole, pool tables, a dog park and an arcade.
“It truly is a hub unlike any others in the surrounding areas and we’re happy to serve a diverse purpose to our community’s wants and needs,” Hicks said. “This is only the beginning and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”
The ribbon cutting and grand opening became a full-on event, with live music provided by Marc Harris and special guests, a live radio show from Birmingham Mountain Radio as well as giveaway prizes.
This upcoming weekend, there will be a live concert nearby, as well as live music and crawfish boils every Sunday.
