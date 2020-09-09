Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is partnering with multi Grammy Award-winning platinum artist Lecrae to perform at a Hope Event for men at the St. Clair Prison in Springville. The Hope event will take place Sept. 11.
The Birdsongs, a Christian rock band based out of Knoxville, TN, will open the program. Lecrae will take the stage following The Birdsongs and end with a Q&A session with the men attending the Hope Event.
“We are thrilled to have Lecrae and The Birdsongs join us and perform for our first Hope Event since this coronavirus pandemic began,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Their God-given talents come at a perfect time for these men after losing many critical in-prison services, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Not only will Lecrae perform for the men, but he’s also taking the time to talk with them about God’s incredible transforming power, for those who desire a second chance at life. We know that God will use him in a powerful way.”
“When Anomaly dropped and was the #1 album in the country, our first stop on the tour was Riker’s Island and LA County Jail because I wanted the people in prison to understand that they were not forgotten,” said Lecrae. “I remember the impact of those visits not just on them, but on me! Prison Fellowship and I have the same mission, to restore a sense of value, worth, meaning, and purpose to the lives of those who feel hopeless. I want everyone to know that restoration is possible. You are never too far gone, with God, change is always possible!”
