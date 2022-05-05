A Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, was leaked late Monday.
St. Clair County Sav-A-Life in Springville declined to comment on the draft, but expressed relief on its Facebook page.
“This is Huge News and something we have prayed for for so many years! Pray this will stand and pray for the justices that they will stand firm as well as for their protection,” a posted stated.
They also said this will give the rights back to the state to set their own laws on abortion.
“The fight is not over, but this is a huge victory.”
In a statement, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said “We are overjoyed by news that the United States Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v Wade.”
However, he said the leak of information compromises both the judicial process and its protocols. The leak could be recognized as a type of “judicial insurrection” that “undermines the rule of law and the founding principles of our nation.”
He said it their hope that whoever is responsible for the leak is identified and held accountable.
“The justices of the Supreme Court must be allowed to deliberate all cases before them, without intimidation and coercion, in order to reach a conclusion based on the Constitution, not politics,” said Wahl.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey weighed in during a tour of Ford Meter Box in Pell City on Tuesday.
“I’m sure hoping and praying that Roe V. Wade is overturned. It’s just outrageous to me and not acceptable. We’ll continue fighting for the unborn lives of our great state for the sanctity of life,” said Ivey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.