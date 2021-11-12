Lakeside Live, organized by Casey Cambron will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It will consist of live music, a car show, a battle of the badges featuring local police and fire departments, vendors and door prizes.
The location will be at Lakeside Park, 2801 Stemley Bridge RD in Pell City.
“This is a free event and we just want people to come out and support the community that is here,” said Cambron.
The concert will feature six bands: The Bolee III at 11 a.m., Cory Jr and Company at 2:30, Fizz Huzzi at 2 p.m., Kudzu at 4 p.m., Echoes of the Abyss at 50 and Disciple at 7 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by The Voice’s Berritt Haynes at 2 p.m.,
Disciple, a Christian rock band, will headline.
“Disciple is our big event that night, a lot of people don’t realize how good they are live, they are amazing and rock it out to throw on a show,” said Cambron.
Although admission is free, there will be donation buckets along with t-shirts for sale and door prizes.
“We’ve got a 500 dollar gift card tree consisting of 30-40 gift cards. Someone is going to win the entire tree,” said Cambron.
The car show will begin a 10 a.m. and will end with an award ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
Cambron is most looking forward to bringing attention to the police and fire departments with a Battle of the Badges at 3 p.m. The winner will take home a championship belt.
“We want people to see the police and fire department a different light out of their uniforms. We want to see them laugh and in a natural environment in a competition,” said Cambron. “I want people to come out and support how much the love and support their police and fire departments.”
There will be also be 70 booths consisting of sponsors and vendors. Cambron is hoping people will come out to support the local businesses and organizations represented at each booth.
More general and contact information can be found on the event’s website at lakesideliveshow.com or on their Facebook page.
