The Pell City Library invites the public to a concert feature band Kudzu on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.
Kudzu was formed by a group of guys who enjoy jamming and having a good time. Expect to hear a variety of instrumentals and vocals made popular by your favorite rock ‘n roll greats from the 50s, 60s and beyond. The program is planned in connection with the Pell City Public Library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series. The event is free, and light refreshments will be served afterwards.
