The Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 is in the process of presenting American Flags to local businesses. These flags are presented in honor of and in memory of Veterans who are family members, friends, employees or management in the businesses where the flags are presented. The names of these Veterans are read in a short presentation of the flags. These Veterans’ names are also read again on Veterans Day at Leeds Memorial Park and on Memorial Day.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a flag presentation was made by Past Grand Knight Bill Watkins and Deputy Grand Knight Andy Russo to Michelle Davis Dental in honor of and memory of Daniel Koch — U.S. Air Force, Daniel Vujnorich — U.S. Navy, David Wawiernia — U.S. Army, Terrell Nall — U.S. Army and Frank L. Vance III — U.S. Army.
A flag presentation was also made to Ann’s New Life Center in honor of and memory of Chris Schornak and Win Owens — US Navy, Earnest Easters — U.S. Army, Neil Birchfield — U.S. Navy, Thurman Hendrix — U.S. Army, Eugene Birchfield — U.S. Navy, Frank Phillips and Doug Phillips — U.S. Army, Anthony Burnell and Patrick Burnell — U.S. Air Force.
The Knights of Columbus Leeds Council #5597 is a faith-based, nonprofit, charitable organization with more than 75 members in Metro Leeds, dedicated to serving those in need. Its central objectives are charity, unity and patriotism. Charity includes time, talents and fiscal assistance. This group is open to men that are 18-years-old and up. Members meet monthly at Leeds Civic Center. Its local fundraisers to support charity work including its Tootsie Roll Drive, annual Beach Giveaway and Bingo. Bingo is held twice a month on the first and third Fridays, unless otherwise specified. The next Bingo is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7.
For more information about Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597, please visit http://everyoneleeds.com/leeds-knights-of-columbus/ or contact Dr. Bill Watkins, Trustee Council 5597-Leeds, at crdnlinspt@gmail.com, Grand Knight Tony Hill at tony@wideopensigns.com or Don Tice at bamaguydet@gmail.com.
