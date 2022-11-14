The Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 held its annual Veterans Day event at Leeds Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11. Father Vu, Knights of Columbus Council 5597 Chaplain, presided over the event. On hand were representatives of the Leeds Police Department and Leeds Fire Department as well as several friends of The Knights. Names of those who have, or are, serving in the military were read aloud.
This year, The Knights committed to a community project that includes the presentation of American Flags to local businesses. This program was the brain child of past Grand Knight, Dr. Bill Watkins, and these flags are presented in honor of, and in memory of Veterans who are family members, friends, employees or management in the businesses where flags are presented.
In October, a flag presentation was made by Past Grand Knights, Dr. Bill Watkins and Terry Taylor, to Leeds Food Giant in honor of and memory of: Brent Rudder — Marines, Henry David Coker – Army, Carl Mundi – Air Force, Bill Willingham – Army, Kenneth Willingham – Army, Charles Jones – Army, James Brewer – Air Force, Chris Brewer – Air Force, Brent Rudder – Marines, Henry Davis – Army, Wallace F. Denty – Navy, Daniel Domiquez’s grandfather, two uncles and great-Grandfather – Army, JoAnna Price’s son – Marines, dad -Airborne, son – Army, nephew – Army, grandson – Marine and brother-in-law – Army.
A flag presentation was also made to Susan Silk Flowers in honor of Susan Koones’ daughter, Lisa Rasmussan – Army. Other flag presentations this year included Michelle Davis Dental, Laney’s Country Cooking, Smith Printing and Ann’s New Life Center.
The Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 is a faith-based, nonprofit, charitable organization with more than 75 members in Metro Leeds, dedicated to serving those in need. Its central objectives are charity, unity and patriotism. Charity includes time, talents and fiscal assistance. This group is open to men who are 18-years-old and up. They meet monthly at Leeds Civic Center. Bingo is held twice a month on the first and third Fridays, unless otherwise specified, and plans are to resume in January.
For more information about Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597, visit http://everyoneleeds.com/leeds-knights-of-columbus/ or contact Dr. Bill Watkins, Trustee Council 5597-Leeds, at crdnlinspt@gmail.com, Grand Knight Tony Hill at tony@wideopensigns.com or Don Tice at bamaguydet@gmail.com.
