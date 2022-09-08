Kirkpatrick Concrete celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 7.
Terry Brasher, president of Kirkpatrick Concrete said, everything used, aside from some of the chemicals, all of the materials come from Alabama.
The plant is much larger than the one used before, and he is looking to double the capacity again.
“This plant being so close to the cement plant gives us an advantage by location because we’re not having to truck cement as far as we might,” said Brasher.
The cement comes from the National Cement Co. In Ragland.
The new facility cost around 3 million dollars according to Brasher. Kirkpatrick Concrete is owned by Vicat Group, a French company, that acts as its parent company.
He chose Pell City to build the new facility because, like a lot of other areas in St. Clair County, he sees a lot of growth.
“We think this area is going to continue to grow and we to meet the needs of the market,” said Brasher.
Jason Goodgame and the Goodgame Company built the new facility.
“He knows a lot about our product, so that helped him understand our business and how we make our product,” said Brasher.
“We are happy to be a part of this brand here in Pell City. It should fix some concrete issues we’ve had about how many feet of concrete that can be produced in an hour,” said Goodgame.
Goodgame also said the industry has really been “booming,” and he’s looking forward to Kirkpatrick be able to keep up with demand.
