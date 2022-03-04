Probate Judge Mike Bowling was honored with a retirement celebration on Tuesday night at the Moody Civic Center. Bowling has served as the St. Clair County probate judge since 2008. His last official day is March 6.
Judge Philip Seay, Presiding Circuit Judge of St. Clair County, spoke at the event. He said he’s known Bowling since the mid 90s, where they met because of the St. Clair County commission.
He said he admires all of the hard decisions Bowling has had to make over the last 13 years for the residents of St. Clair County.
“He’s always been hard working, you know it and have seen him. We see him at the judge’s meeting every month. He’s almost always there. He really, really does a great job of being engaged with issues,”
Seay said Bowling always takes his job seriously and “we really appreciate that.” He said everyone will miss Bowling and hope to continue seeing him around.
“We look forward to the next chapter in your life,” said Seay.
Sheriff Billy Murray was unable to attend due to training, but sent in a video to tell Bowling he was thankful for his service and wish him well with his retirement.
“I just want to tell you on behalf of the sheriff’s office and personally how much I enjoyed working with you,” said Murray. “You’ve been a great asset to St. Clair County with your long, dedicated service.”
Bowling introduced his family and thanked them for their support. He also called his staff to the front of the event space to recognize and thank them for the hard work they have helped him with over the years. He described them as his “family away from family.”
“I want to thank the citizens of St. Clair County. This is the greatest state to live in and this is one of the best counties in the state. I love it and the people here; they’ve been good to me and I couldn’t ask for no more. It’s been a good journey,” said Bowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.