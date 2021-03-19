Automation Personnel Services, a Birmingham-based staffing company with multiple clients in the Pell City area, was on hand for the first of many job fairs at the Pell City Municipal Complex on Friday, March 12.
According to Loyd McIntosh, Marketing Communications Manager for the company, there will be a job fair each Friday until the end of April.
The exceptions are for Easter and Good Friday, when the job fair will be held on Thursday instead.
The normal times for the job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each time the job fair is held.
“There are several clients we are trying to recruit,” McIntosh said. “We need to introduce the brand to Pell City.”
According to Automation Personnel Services, multiple companies are looking to fill jobs, as the nation continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, we have dozens of open positions for anyone looking for a job,” said Christa Dransfield, District Manager for the company. “We can match you with a job that meets your experience level, your particular set of skills and personal goals. If you are looking for a job in the area we encourage you to stop by for an interview.”
Appointments are not necessary, but you can schedule your interview in advance by calling 205-444-9774. Facemasks are required, and all required social distancing and cleaning protocols will be in place.
