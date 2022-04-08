JNR’s Sweet Treat held its grand opening last Friday morning. Husband and wife, Robin and Jon, along with their son, Noah, have been looking forward to owning their own bakery, ice cream and coffee shop.
“It’s been a dream of my husband and I for about 20 years,” said Robin.
Robin said she’s hoping to create a family friendly environment and she loves getting people excited about various special desserts.
JNR’s Sweet Treat is located at 1917 Cogswell Ave in Pell City. They are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday and closed on Mondays.
