Jefferson State and the University of West Alabama entered into an agreement on August 6, to provide a seamless transition for students transferring between institutions.
Jefferson State President Keith Brown and UWA President Ken Tucker met at Jefferson State’s Jefferson Campus to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding transfer benefits.
According to the agreement, the University of West Alabama grants:
• Admission to all Jefferson State students based on a 2.0 GPA and 45 transferable credit hours or completion of their associate degree from JSCC.
• Pre-transfer advising at Jefferson State and/or the UWA campus with an academic advisor.
• Scholarships ($3,000-$4,000 per year renewable for up to four consecutive semesters) to JSCC students with a 3.0 or better GPA.
• Jefferson State students who receive academic scholarships will also be eligible to apply for housing scholarships ($2,000 for their first year, non-renewable) to assist with and encourage on-campus residency.
Jefferson State grants:
• Access to students.
• Joint promotion of agreement, programs and events.
• Space for events and meetings with prospective students.
“UWA and Jefferson State recognize the benefits of having clearly defined transfer information and the ability to communicate such information across various student information channels,” the agreement states. “This MOU outlines the path for JSCC students who wish to continue their studies on campus at UWA.”
