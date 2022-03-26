CEPA and Jefferson State presented three showings of “Radium Girls” last weekend. The show was directed by Lesley Warren, who is a Jefferson State theater teacher.
Warren said she was excited for this production and the history it can teach, which she believes is best learned through drama.
Lead actor Jacob Call, who appeared in “Radium Girls” as his eighth Spotlight show, said this show is all about education.
“It’s about teaching people that sometimes businesses really suck and we’re so grateful for the presses assistance in holding them accountable,” said Call.
Call played Roeder, Markland and a shop owner in the production. He said this was one of the most difficult shows he’s ever been in.
“Roeder is a flawed human being, which we all are,” said Call. “It’s a great opportunity to show somebody who is actually human.”
Call said he’s grateful for the opportunity to practice drama after playing a few different roles in past comedy shows with Spotlight. He also said it was interesting to play the role how he saw it.
“This isn’t a stereotype, this is a person who is honestly trying to do what he thinks is right, I believe. It’s a script that makes him kind of ambiguous. You could play him all kinds of way, but I choose to see him as someone trying to do what’s best him for him and his family. He gets it wrong, and it sucks,” said Call.
“Radium Girls” was written by DW Gregory. The show is set in 1920s and based on real men and women who worked for the U.S. Radium Corporation. The story follows young dial painters who become ill and die from exposure to radium within the paint. The production’s theme was a look at legal and moral issues of that time in commercialism.
