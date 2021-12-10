CBS Sports visited Pell City for three days to ask how the Bell family turned a bitter rivalry between Auburn and Alabama into a thread that ties multiple generations together. The feature was part of a pre-show for the Iron Bowl, which played across the country.
“We didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t know if it was going to be doable for us, we’re not TV personalities, we’re regular people. It was just awesome,” said Mack Bell.
The production crew had a Thanksgiving meal catered to get natural footage of the family. Jimmy and Mack Bell, first cousins, both said the team from CBS made them feel comfortable and they’re proud of how it came out.
“This is just a real story of real people that did something to keep the family together, that’s what it is,” said Jimmy Bell.
Every year after the Iron Bowl, someone in the family who sides with the winning team receives the trophy.
After Alabama won the Iron Bowl this year, Christina Caldwell got to take the trophy home with her. It’s her responsibility to throw the family party next year and decide who gets the trophy after the winning team is revealed in 2022.
This is how the trophy has snaked its way through the family for almost 40 years.
“I already know where it’s going and it’s not going to move for 365 days. I’ve been dreaming of this and talking about it for years,” said Caldwell.
For Caldwell, this tradition is what keeps her feeling close to her parents who have passed away. She said she wished they could have been there to celebrate with her.
Most of the family carries the same sentiment, it gives them an opportunity to celebrate the lives they have lived together in snapshots through a yearly rivalry.
It’s a reminder for Jimmy of his son Eric Bell who passed away 12 years ago. He described Eric as “the biggest Auburn fan by far.” He also said he had the most spirit and took every chance he could to show his enthusiasm for college football.
“Eric and I took our motor home down to Auburn for every home game. He loved to go,” said Jimmy. “We got to know a lot of people in all those years and when Tuberville was the coach he took a liking to Eric, and he would stop by and see us. We’d go down on Wednesday for a good game to get our favorite spot.”
For Mack, the trophy reminds him of his aunt, Sara Bell. He said he missed Jimmy’s mother’s laugh the most.
Even if some of the family members don’t have the Bell last name, they’re still invited to join in. Many have joined the family through marriage and the ever-expanding family tree branching off from, brothers, Dick and Bill Bell.
Mack said 40 years ago, he and his father were digging to build a new home in Pell City, and it all started in a bucket of dirt.
“Dad had the backhoe, and dumped a bucket of dirt and we heard a big clank, you’re not supposed to hear a clank out of digging two feet down. We dug through the dirt and found that black pot.”
At the next family reunion at Christmas, Mack’s dad gave the bowl to Jimmy, his brother’s son. Auburn had just won the game the month before, and Jimmy lived as a die-hard fan.
“He said ‘here Jimmy, here’s your iron bowl because Auburn beat Alabama this year, you know where can put this bowl,” said Mack. “We all know what that meant in our family.”
“He wasn’t talking about the trophy stand,” Jimmy said, laughing.
For four years after, the bowl continued to be passed around the family, alternating sides with whichever team won the game.
Jimmy’s dad got it the fifth year, and that’s when he made a wooden base for the iron bowl to sit on.
The first plaque marking who won the game and who received the trophy was put on in ’86, and it’s been going ever since.
It’s never given to the same household twice, except for when Bill, Mack’s dad, got it. When he was asked who he was going to give it to the next year he said “I’m giving it to myself because I like me better than everybody here.”
“His name is the only name on there twice,” said Jimmy. “He was that kind of guy, I absolutely loved him.”
Mack said the trophy serves a lot more than just a reminder of the yearly rivalry, all of the engraved names placed on it serve as an ancestry log.
“Now the little ones at this reunion, they’re the ones that will carry it on, they are great and great-great descendants of my dad,” said Mack.
The family sent the trophy to a local woodworking shop to add an extension to the bottom to allow space for more years and names. Mack believes they should have room for 30 to 40 more years.
“We can look and our kids who don’t remember uncle Dick or dad, and then their kids who don’t know them because they were gone before they were born,” said Mack.
The Auburn and Alabama game has been the lifeblood of the family even before the tradition began. Everyone in the family is allowed to pick whichever side they’d like, but most households stick together.
Mack said being a lifelong Alabama fan was no accident.
“I remember my dad listening to Alabama on the radio when I was 5 years old, I was born in 1946. There wasn’t a doubt who I’d choose and where I’d go to college,” said Mack.
Mack went on to graduate from the University of Alabama in 1968.
As the Bell family spreads out, gets busier, marries into other families, Jimmy and Mack hope the tradition will continue and won’t stray far away from its beginning point in Pell City.
The two cousins said it seems like just yesterday they were sneaking off to Birmingham to jump the fence into the Auburn Alabama game at Legion Field because they couldn’t afford a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.