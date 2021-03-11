The St. Clair County Cowboy Church’s inaugural Ranch Rodeo was deemed a success by all those in attendance, either in the crowd or participating in the arena.
The event, which took place at the St. Clair County Arena on Saturday drew more than 300 people… enough to make the concession stand sell out of food, go get more food, and then sell out again.
While the event was successful, Leigh-Anne Singleton of the St. Clair Cowboy Church emphasized that they do not put on these events in the hopes of making a profit. Rather, they do it to put on a good show for the community.
“We do not do this to make money, and we try not to go in the hole,” Singleton said. “We try to break even.”
According to Dale Stubbs, member of the arena team for the Cowboy Church, it took barely 16 hours for the event to fill up all its slots for participating teams. The event reached across state lines, with a team from Mississippi showing up to test their ranching prowess.
The event was even more successful than Singleton had imagined.
“Everything went great,” Singleton said. “The events went smooth and were quicker than we thought.”
The Ranch Rodeo showcases activities not seen in a normal rodeo, with competitions such as cow milking and a relay horse race.
Seven teams competed for cash prizes and other gifts. First place was the “Reckless Five.” Second and third, two teams from the West Alabama Rodeo team, tied for the second slot’s prize money, giving fourth place some prize money as well.
The event was advertised to feature a great deal of comedy. One of the notable occurrences was the appearance of the Ranch Rodeo team known as “The Old People,” who, despite their name, featured one of the youngest participants of the competition.
According to Stubbs, they are considering doing another Ranch Rodeo in the Fall after Saturday’s success.
Other businesses in the community took interest in the event as well, with Jodie’s Harness and Tack donating prize gifts for the competitors and gifts for children that stayed to the end of the event.
While the Ranch Rodeo was the first of its kind for St. Clair, it is not the only big event coming to the St. Clair County Arena in the near future, nor is it the only large event for the Cowboy Church in 2021.
This Saturday, the St. Clair Cattlemen’s Association is throwing their Cattlemen’s Rodeo, which is a more traditional style rodeo. There is a roping event scheduled at the arena for May 15 and the Cowboy Church also has a Barrel Race scheduled for July 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.