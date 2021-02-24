The St. Clair Cowboy Church is hosting its inaugural Ranch Rodeo on March 6 from the St. Clair County Arena at 2 p.m.
A ranch rodeo showcases skills not usually seen at a traditional rodeo, with events centering around what would be seen on a farm or ranch. Competitions include a relay horse race, cow milking, branding, sorting and steer bucking. There is also the possibility of a youth event.
The rodeo will consist of seven teams competing for the prize. The teams are comprised of five people with at least one female.
First place in the rodeo will take home $500, with second place taking $300, third with $250 and fourth with $150.
According to Dale Stubbs, member of the arena team for the Cowboy Church, the church wanted to provide an event that could entertain county residents.
“We want to do this for the community. We want to promote the Western lifestyle and ranch life,” Stubbs said. “It will be a real fun event with a lot of comedy.”
In addition to the competition, entertainment and prize money, the rodeo will also offer free parking and admission. Concessions selling barbeque plates will also be available.
For those looking to register for the event, contact Stubbs at 205-903-6743.
All guests are encouraged to social distance and wear masks in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
