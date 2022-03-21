New Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris was sworn in by Presiding Circuit Court Judge Philip Seay on March 11. Morris thanked city council, his officers and those in attendance.
“To the mayor and city council, you’ve entrusted a great responsibility in me, I greatly appreciate your trust. I will lead with distinction; I will not let you down and I will serve the citizens of this community tirelessly,” said Morris.
Mayor Bill Pruitt expressed his excitement and how thankful he was to be done with the interview and hiring process. He said there were many great applicants and the city council was dedicated to putting a lot of thought into the decision.
Pruitt said he was particularly impressed with Morris’ response when asked about his management style.
“Clay’s response was not about his management style, but his philosophy that you lead every day and only manage when you have to. As the interview went on, I went on to realize he meant what he said and that’s who he was,” said Pruitt.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall attended the event to show his support for Morris.
“I will tell you without question that Clay is a man of character and to this community. You now have a chief that understands the role that law enforcement plays in community. I can guarantee he will be active and present and the reality is he’s going to insert himself in this community, not only to make it home, but make it his home,” said Marshall.
Marshall said he personally recommended Morris for the position to Mayor Bill Pruitt after knowing and working with Morris for years during his time as a prosecutor.
Marshall described Morris’s previous work with the DEA.
“He’s done it all and not someone who led from behind but was willing to lead the charge.”
He believes Morris will be a great fit with Pell City and do everything it takes to help his officers succeed.
Also in attendance was the family of Officer Kenneth Surles who died due to injuries sustained during a traffic accident in 2008. He served the Pell City Police Department for eight years.
“I’m humbled by your presence, your family sacrifice to this city and law enforcement will never be forgotten. You’ll hold a special place in the Pell City Police Department, you already do and that will only continue under my watch,” said Morris.
Morris said he’s looking forward to sharing his core values of professionalism, compassion and dedication with the community.
“We will strive every day for perfection and we’ll settle for excellence, that will be our standard and our cause,” said Morris.
He said he feels as if he owes the community his compassion, especially under the unfortunate circumstances he will likely meet some of them.
“We see people in the lowest of lows and we will come alongside them and we will help and serve them. They will know us by our first names. I hope and pray they know me by Clay. My mom, who is not here today, she didn’t name me Chief,” said Morris.
He said he hopes Pell City understands where his heart his and his commitment are.
“We will be one department and we will be one Pell City. I am thrilled beyond measure to work with and lead the men and women of this department,” said Morris.
Morris ended his speech with a scripture.
“For he is God’s servant for your good, but if you do no wrong, be afraid. He does not bare the sword in vain, for he is a servant of God. An avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the evil,” said Morris.
