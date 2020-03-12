Every ten years the census takes a count of everyone living the the United States and St. Clair County officials believe that the census goes beyond just counting residents, it makes a difference within the community.
The results determine the population for our community and can directly impact funding for schools, road repair and community access to healthcare.
Citizens can make a difference by doing their part to complete the census. The Census Bureau will send out mailers in mid-March to every household in the county. Residents have three ways to respond — online, by calling a toll-free number or by requesting a traditional paper form.
In the 2010 census, St. Clair County election clerk Deborah Howard explained how she believed St. Clair County was drastically undercounted. In an effort to reach every citizen, St. Clair county has set up locations at local libraries, City Hall and the extension office for those who need help completing the census or do not have access to complete it online.
Citizens can go ahead and respond now by going to my2020census.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.