Two people are dead after separate early Tuesday morning crashes on I-20 west bound near Pell City. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division (ALEA) the wrecks occurred around 3:08 a.m.
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his team worked on the second crash. Kurzejeski said they performed almost a “lengthy” extrication of a semi-truck driver who was stuck in his cab around the 157 mile marker.
“Crews were able to push the fire back and keep it off the patient while some of our other crews performed an extrication, which was about a two and a half hour extrication,” said Kurzejeski.
He said the driver, who had not been identified at the time of this publication, was able to communicate with crews throughout the process and survived the extrication. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed the driver died.
Russell identified David Weatherspoon, 40, of Moundsville, as the victim of a separate wreck. Weatherspoon was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to ALEA, the first incident involved two vehicles and the second involved four.
