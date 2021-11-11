Horse Pens 40 in Steele held a slingshot competition this past weekend, drawing crowds from all over the country.
The competition consisted of 40 targets laid throughout a trail. Five points were possible for each target, making the perfect score 200. Distances between the shooters and targets ranged from five to 40 yards. The targets are all different sizes, shaped after different animals.
Richard Wayne came from Ohio, and isn’t a stranger to traveling thousands of miles to have a chance to perfect his game and see his slingshot buddies. He’s been doing this since 2012.
“I don’t care as much about the competition part. I’ve gotten awards and trophies, but to me it’s about seeing friends you don’t see very often and having fun with each other,” said Wayne.
Wayne said he fell in love with sling-shotting because there are so many different ways it can be done. There’s an array of different designs of slingshots and even more variety of methods to make the perfect shot.
“There’s no right or wrong way to do it, that’s the beauty of this sport,” said Wayne. “Everyone does whatever is most comfortable to them.”
Nathan Masters, Ray Bazonski and Wayne have been to many competitions together. The three of them share creating their own designs for slingshots and accessories.
Wayne designed a tactical box to contain and aid in applying an elastic band onto slingshots. He’s created them and shared with others in the community.
“I’ve mailed them all over the world, Germany, England, Sweden and Canada,” said Wayne.
He’s never charged anyone. He said he’s been given so many things over the years, he tries to give back to the community as much as he can.
“Our whole thing is trying to out-gift another, which is impossible in the slingshot community,” said Masters.
Masters, of North Carolina, owns his own slingshot business, Simple Shot.
“We sell them all over the world,” said Masters. “We’re the largest slingshot manufacturer in the US.”
Bazonski likes to design new slingshots out of various types of woods, all having their own unique look.
The three said they love getting the chance to come together and share ideas, always looking to make the game more interesting and fun.
“It’s like any hobby, there’s a whole world out there,” said Bazonski.
