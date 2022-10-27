C.P. Bailey
James William Hardy was born June 24, 1931 in St. Clair County to Mr. and Mrs. W.O. Hardy. The family lived in Pell City. Hardy attended Pell City High School and graduated in 1949.
In Nov. 1950, Hardy joined the United States Marine Corps. He trained at Parris Island, S.C. and San Diego, Calif. Before serving in Korea. He eared the rank of Private First Class and was attached to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division.
The 1st Marine Division and the Korean Marine Corps Regiment were engaged in the Battle of the Punchbowl from Aug. 31 to Sept. 20, 1951. They were successful in capturing the line of hills north of the Punchbowl.
On Sept. 12, during the fight to secure Hill 673 during the Battle of the Punchbowl, PFC James William Hardy was one of 11 Marines killed in action at the age of 20. His cause of death is listed as multiple fragmentation wounds.
Hardy is now buried in Saint Clair Memorial Gardens and is honored at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. He was awarded the following commendations for service to his country.
- Purple Heart
- Combat Action Ribbon
- Korean Service Medal
- National Defense Service Medal
- Republic of Korea Presidential Citation
- Republic of Korea War Service Medal
- United Nations Service Medal
- Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation
- Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal
- Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal
