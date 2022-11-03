Benny Dale Cash was born Sept. 13, 1947, in St. Clair County to Benjamin “Bert” and Mary Jeanette Cash. The family lived in Ashville and he attended Ashville High School. In July 1966, Benny married his sweetheart, Brenda Joyce. Their address is listed as being in Wattsville, Ala.
Cash was drafted into the United States Army and entered service July 20, 1967. He served in Vietnam as light weapons infantry attached to the 1st Aviation Brigade, 17th Aviation Group. He earned the rank of Private First Class.
During the Tet Offensive, Cash and the 17th Aviation Group were engaged in the Pleiku Province of South Vietnam — the same province where the air base was located. On April 30, 1968, Pfc. Cash died during a critical situation. His death is listed as hostile, died of wounds.
Cash is buried at Pine Forest Cemetery in St. Clair County. He is also honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C. on Panel 53e, Line 10. He was awarded the following commendations for his service to the country.
- Purple Heart
- Combat Infantryman Badge
- Marksmanship Badge
- National Defense Service Medal
- Vietnam Campaign Medal
- Vietnam Service Medal
- Army Presidential Unit Citation
- Vietnam Gallantry Cross
- Army Good Conduct Medal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.