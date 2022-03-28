SPRINGVILLE — A new shop in Springville is catering to the art of embroidery.
Jennifer Batting and Amy Johnson were doing embroidery in their homes when they had the idea for the The Gingham Tiger.
“We got to talking one day and decided that Springville needed some more shops, so we came together and searched for the place on Main Street,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the passion for the project really came from her desire to begin a new career.
“I’m a nurse by trade, and with covid and everything, I’m hoping this will give me the opportunity to pursue embroidery and our business full time,” said Johnson.
Batting started her own business, Growing with Grace, years ago from the desire to be a stay-at-home mom. She initially fell into embroidery while she was pregnant with her oldest child because she wanted to make her own clothes.
“I wanted to stay home so bad and raise our family and provide clothing for kids. It was just a hobby, but from there friends were always asking if could do different projects,” said Johnson.
Springville Area Chamber of Commerce president Nikki Posey recently organized a ribbon cutting and celebration.
“From a chamber perspective we’re always super excited when we can get our empty buildings downtown filled up,” said Posey.
Posey said she was also rooting for the business’s success because it’s the only child centric boutique where custom items are being produced in Springville.
“What they’re bringing is really unique, we haven’t had something just children focused,” said Posey.
Named for the city school’s mascot, The Gingham Tiger is located in an already business populated area of Springville. It carries children’s clothes, but will also carry different items in the future such as adult t-shirts and hats. Posey said filling all of the buildings and utilizing all of the spaces in the area is fantastic. She said it’s in an especially good location because of the foot traffic that already comes through.
“I’m a business owner here, it’s a great community to be in and we have people here that support small businesses,” said Posey.
These businesses are located in historical buildings downtown, which will be highlighted in walking tours presented by the Springville Historical Society every Saturday in April.
The Gingham Tiger is open Tuesday — Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. The business is located at 6329 US HWY 11 in Springville.
