After the Looney House suffered fire damage on Aug. 6, the historical society is beginning to fundraise to begin the rebuild of the home. Currently, the biggest ways to donate are joining through a membership, an outright donation or buying t-shirts listed on the historical society’s website.
T-Shirts are available for sale at https://stclairhistoricalsociety.com/.
Donations can be mailed to St Clair Historical Society, P.O. Box 262, Springville, AL 35146.
The cause of the fire has still not been determined and the house is still closed to visitors at this time.
According to a press release by the city, units arrived on scene to find the structure well involved by the fire. It was put out with the help of Steele and Shoal Creek fire departments. The house is described as “heavily damaged.”
The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and State Fire Marshall were also on scene.
The upstairs was damaged the most, and artifacts were destroyed.
Sandi Maroney, president of the St. Clair Historical Society, posted on Facebook, requesting that the public stay away from the property while fire investigators continue their work.
“All I can say, at this moment, the historical society is not giving up on our house. It’s not a loss, we are just having to wait until we are cleared and the investigation is concluded to start moving forward with our next plans,” said Maroney.
The house was regularly used for tours and served as a museum for the Looney Family and history of the surrounding area.
It is believed to be the oldest double foxtrot building in Alabama. The house was first built in 1818 by John Looney and his son, Henry. Both were veterans of the War of 1812, and served under the command of Andrew Jackson.
The house went through two more owners until it was sold to the St. Clair Historical Society in 1942 to operate as a museum.
If anyone has any information about the fire can call Investigator Greg Watson at 205-884-3333 or State Fire Marshall Riley Foshee at 334-241-4166.
