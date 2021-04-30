Beginning yesterday, the Pell City CEPA center is hosting performances of “High School Musical” performed by Pell City Spotlight.
The shows will run from Thursday to Sunday. To check varying times for different dates, visit the CEPA center website at pellcitycepa.com.
According to Kylee Berggren, director of the play, there are about 50 people who are contributing to making this performance a reality. Student Isabella Riddle is the designer of the set, while student Skylar Thompson helped construct the set. The group has been rehearsing since January.
“We wanted High School Musical to bring in the community. High School Musical is just a crowd favorite,” Berggren said.
The play is a continuation of multiple performances put on by CEPA for 2021. As COVID restrictions continue to loosen and more people continue to be vaccinated, CEPA has been able to host more people for more plays.
Previously, CEPA had to get creative with reaching their audience, with events such as the Spotlight Awards Show taking place 100 percent virtually. Now, they are able to have live audiences cheer on their Spotlight groups.
“We are seeing a community excited to see restrictions loosen and are attending our events,” Jeff Thompson, executive director of CEPA, said.
While these are exciting times for St. Clair, for CEPA and for the audience members, Thompson still encourages all guests to wear masks, wash their hands and practice other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, St. Clair residents are encouraged to attend “Camp Rock” performed by the Moody Spotlight group on May 14 and 15.
