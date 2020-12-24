The following comes from St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray:
Around 10:00am on December 23, 2020 someone reported a suspicious looking person strolling down Cogswell carrying several large packages. The caller described the person as a green, furry man in a red suit.
Deputies arrived on scene to investigate and it was discovered that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas in Pell City! After a brief foot pursuit deputies have the Grinch in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
The Grinch has a special bond condition that he must help Santa bring joy to all the children and be full of Christmas Cheer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.