Grinch
St. Clair Sheriff's Office

The following comes from St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray:

Around 10:00am on December 23, 2020 someone reported a suspicious looking person strolling down Cogswell carrying several large packages. The caller described the person as a green, furry man in a red suit.

Deputies arrived on scene to investigate and it was discovered that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas in Pell City! After a brief foot pursuit deputies have the Grinch in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

The Grinch has a special bond condition that he must help Santa bring joy to all the children and be full of Christmas Cheer.

