The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds will host the free Grand RiverFest fall event on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 12-5 p.m. in the front parking lot. This one-day festival marketplace will host arts, crafts, food trucks, balloon art, face painting, bounce house, fashion and so much more. A new addition to the festival will include Zone Mobile Entertainment Gaming Theater from Huntsville. This 50-foot gaming truck will provide kid friendly games such as Mario Kart, Madden, NBA 2K, Fortnight, Minecraft, and Just Dance.
Superheroes and several enchanted princesses will be there to meet the children and the Mad Hatter will perform some balloon twisting.
More than 60 vendors offering artwork, candles, clothing & accessories, gifts, jewelry will be on hand and food truck offerings have been expanded. Adopt-A-Golden Birmingham will be at the festival bringing along some furry friends just waiting for their forever home.
