Gov. Kay Ivey Jan. 18 issued a limited state of emergency to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing underground landfill fire in Moody.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will share details on the EPA now being able to take the operational lead on this response, a news release said.
“By authorizing the EPA to respond to this fire, we are ensuring it will be addressed in the fastest and safest way possible," Ivey said. "It is imperative that this situation be solved and solved right for the sake of the folks in Moody and all people affected by this fire. I am pleased at this next step, and to ensure we are doing everything possible from the state level, I am also issuing a limited state of emergency for St. Clair County to give local officials another layer of support as they deal with this fire.”
The limited state of emergency can also be found on the governor’s website (https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2023/01/state-of-emergency-st-clair-county/).
