Pell City, AL (35125)

Today

Mostly cloudy with rain developing. A rumble or two of thunder is possible late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain developing. A rumble or two of thunder is possible late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.