Governor Kay Ivey touted small business owners during a tour of the Ford Meter Box manufacturing facility on Tuesday.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, small businesses employ the most folks and do great work. I just want to encourage our small businesses to keep on doing businesses to keep our economy great.”
She said the hard work and dedication at Ford Meter Box shows the world that it can count on Alabama for manufacturing. The company manufactures pipe products for water utilities and water works contractors worldwide. A second facility is in Indiana.
“I’m certainly proud to be here and see all of the operations and it’s impressive with the new equipment that you have here and how much you can do in house under one roof,” said Ivey.
Ford Meter Box Senior Vice President Zachary Gentile said Ivey’s visit showed a lot about the Governor’s leadership.
“I want to thank you for creating such a pro-business environment in Alabama, hoping to build our economy into one of the strongest in the nation. I can assure you the climate you’re creating is being fully utilized by the great leaders we have here in Pell City,” said Gentile.
Ivey also said she’s thankful for the opportunity provided to so many Alabamians to come together at a business such as Ford Meter Box and be able to provide for their families as a result.
“I like to say “Made in Alabama” is bringing back made in America,” said Ivey.
