Gov. Ivey has proclaimed April 27, 2021 as a Day of Remembrance in the state of Alabama.
On April 27, 2011, a series of long track tornadoes ripped through the state of Alabama in three waves across 35 of 67 counties.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 marks the tenth anniversary of this unprecedented natural disaster that took the lives of 254 Alabamians, injured more than 2,000 and devastated the state.
"While we will never forget the grave loss of life and devastation, we also reflect on how far we have come," a statement from the Gov.'s press office said.
To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Governor Ivey has also directed flags to remain displayed at half-staff on April 27.
View the whole proclamation at https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/04/april-27-2011-day-of-remembrance-proclamation-tenth-anniversary-of-state-tornadoes-outbreak/
