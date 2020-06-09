Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $17 million to provide relief for Alabamians who faced unemployment and economic difficulties as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 20 community action agencies to provide services to qualified persons in Alabama.
“COVID-19 has disrupted lives in many ways and in varying degrees,” Gov. Ivey said. “It is my hope that the services provided by these funds will help people as they work toward a quick and complete economic recovery.”
Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. which includes Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties will receive $1.35 million.
Funds will be used for a range of social and emergency services for senior citizens, people with disabilities and low-income families, including people who suffered financial loss during the pandemic. Types of assistance will be determined by the local agencies based on needs and may include food or rental assistance or help with prescription medication.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Gov. Ivey is determined to help Alabama and Alabamians emerge from this pandemic as strong if not stronger than ever,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA stands ready to be a part of that process with the funds made available through our programs.”
