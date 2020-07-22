Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 33. This seat was held by Rep. Ron Johnson, who passed away on July 14.
Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Oct. 6; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Nov. 3; and the special general election Jan. 19.
“Rep. Ron Johnson served the constituents of Clay, Coosa and Talladega Counties well for many years, and I know he will truly be missed by all,” Governor Ivey said. “Especially while we are experiencing such uncertain times, it is important that the people living in House District 33 have a voice for them in the Legislature. For that reason, I am calling a special election to fill this seat.”
The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be August 4 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is October 6 at 5:00 p.m.
House District 33 represents Clay, Coosa and Talladega Counties.
The proclamation comes after the longest serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives died of complications from liver cancer. Johnson served in the House since 1973.
“He was engaged with the needs of his constituents, and never turned them away,” Ivey said of Johnson. “He has offered much of his life to serving the people of Alabama, and I know his colleagues in the House, friends in the Senate and I will miss working with him. I pray that his loved ones feel peace knowing he is no longer suffering and is finally at rest,” Ivey shared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.