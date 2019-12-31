Taryon Godfrey is the Leeds Arts Council’s featured artist in January. The public is invited to the opening reception on Sunday, January 5, 1:30pm - 3:30 p.m. to view her paintings. Admission is free.
Godfrey, a Leeds resident, creates fascinating abstract paintings working in concert with the forces of nature. Her paintings will be on exhibit at the Leeds Arts Center through January 31.
The Arts Center is located at 8140 Parkway Drive, in downtown Leeds. The gallery is open during events. In case of inclement weather, call the center at 205-699-1892 to confirm opening hours.
