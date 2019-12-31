Pell City, AL (35125)

Today

Rain likely. High near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.