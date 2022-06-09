As a lifelong nurse, Judy Batson found a lot of meaning in helping veterans, elderly people, first responders and those at the end-of-life. She’s found a way to expand that passion by buying her own property to facilitate one-of-a-kind experiences in nature.
Amazing Grace Farms, located on 100 acres in Ragland, offers outdoor activities such as fishing, turkey hunting, deer hunting, a shooting range and ATV rides through the woods.
Batson said she was drawn to the property after driving by it one day. Before she knew it, she was the owner and ideas about who could come and enjoy her property seemed limitless.
“I thought this is what the good Lord wanted for me; this is my legacy. This is going to be what Judy Batson leaves here in Ragland, Alabama.”
It has been important to her me the area accessible to disabled people so there are no limitation to who can do what activities.
“In my heart, I don’t even feel like this place belongs to me, even though I’ve put all my money into it. I don’t feel like it’s mine, it is somebody else’s, it’s bigger than me,” said Batson.
She said if it were up to her, people would only know about the work her volunteers have helped her do. She found her volunteers on accident while they were commuting from Panama City to work on her floors.
Now, Craig Grisby, John Bush and Larry Bell spend every other two weeks coming up from their home to work on the property and create new features for people to come and enjoy.
“They’re the ones that, through my passion for what I’m trying to do, got fired up. They just happened to have the good, caring hearts and had already been doing some things similar to that. and God just put us all together,” said Batson.
The current project they’re working on is creating a zero-entrance pool to accommodate people with disabilities. They are hoping this will be completed by Spring 2023. They are also working on a diner, which is 1950’s themed.
She said she wants more people to hear about what she’s doing and decide to come visit Amazing Grace Farms.
“I’m a nurse and I have access to all kinds of nurses and caregivers. We could make this something wonderful if somebody knows what we’re doing here,” said Batson.
Through all of the hard work it’s taken to cultivate the environment up to this point, she said it has all been worth it for the people it has and will help.
“So many people sit down in their homes when they’re elderly, or when they get a poor diagnosis of any kind, and it just consumes them. Just one day here, and they forget their troubles. It is so worthwhile to me,” said Batson.
Amazing Grace Farms is a nonprofit and Batson has been working to find more people to support her vision. Donations can currently be accepted through a check mailed to Amazing Grace Farms, 9375 County Highway 26, Ragland, AL 35131.
People interested in visiting Amazing Grace Farms or to inquire about eligibility can call 205-281-7828 or visit www.amazinggracefarms.org.
