Fresh Value, a Birmingham based supermarket chain opened its newest cost plus store in Moody on Wednesday, June 29 with a ribbon-cutting in front of the freshly renovated, 21,000-square-foot store. The store is located at 1001 Crossroad Plaza Drive — formerly home to Fred’s. The first 100 customers in the store received a free bag of groceries.
“Currently, we operate stores in Trussville as well as Pell City, so Moody is a natural fit for us,” the owner of Fresh Value, LLC., Gerry D’Alessandro, said.
“There is a lot of great things happening in Moody, and we are honored to have the opportunity to serve this community.”
The newest Fresh Value location will further the chain’s plans to expand their footprint in the Birmingham metro area. The new store will bring in around 75 new jobs to the Moody community. Fresh Value grocery stores follow a cost plus model of operation.
“Fresh Value’s cost plus model is about as simple as it sounds. We set shelf pricing for every item in the store at our cost and simply add 10% to the total at checkout to cover our operating expenses,” explains Terry Stanley, Fresh Value COO.
Like all Fresh Value stores, the Moody location’s primary focus will be on providing the community with an expanded meat department with in-house butchers and a robust produce department offering fresh local produce. Though known for their meat and fresh departments, Fresh Value offers a convenient one-stop shop where you can find everything you need from the everyday essentials to specialty items from around the world.
“We are your local community connection for high quality foods, friendly service and low prices,” said D’Alessandro.
Fresh Value is locally owned and operated and operates ten supermarkets in Alabama.
