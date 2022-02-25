Tee Jay Wilson’s chance for pardoning increased after being denied by state board Feb. 2 in Montgomery.
Tee Jay Wilson, author of “Pressure Makes Diamonds” and director of Fresh Start Recovery Ministries, requested his past drug charges be taken off his record in Montgomery on Feb. 2. The request was denied because he owed $52,347 to the state in fees and fines.
However, following the hearing, Wilson reached out to Judge Loyd Little, the same judge who sentenced him to 20 years in prison in 2009. Little was able to have Wilson’s debt completely cleared.
Ivi McDaniel, a counselor at Fresh Start and co-runner We Win K-12 educational program with Wilson, went with him to the pardon and parole hearing. She believes it was meant to be that Wilson had seen Judge Little just weeks before the hearing during a state-wide judges’ conference.
Little introduced Wilson as the guest speaker and Wilson presented his story of rehabilitation through and after his time in prison and his success in running his own recovery center to judges from all over the state.
“If they would have gone to the pardon and parole board a week or two weeks before he spoke, he wouldn’t have any way to call judge little or know where he was, but God connected that. The huge thing was God said ‘you’re going to need him in just a few weeks,’” said McDaniel.
Now, as he prepares to face the board again in April, he will have met the requirements to be pardoned.
Released in 2020, Wilson shared his journey through addiction and recovery in his book, “Pressure Makes Diamonds.” The memoir follows Wilson from childhood abuse to drug addiction and through his path through the Alabama prison system, and eventually to his own recovery center in Lincoln.
Wilson has dedicated his life to helping others in need of rehabilitation. He spent the first part of his adulthood in and out of incarceration until the age of 35. He began using drugs at the age of 10. By 17 he was a full-blown addict and his post-high school plans to play college basketball were ruined by his struggle with drug use.
He detailed living in North Alabama, conditions of the St. Clair County Prison, state rehabilitation centers and his journey through using faith to get clean and free. Wilson said he’s looking forward to celebrating his book later this year with an event and getting it into the hands of people in the community.
