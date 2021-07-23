St. Clair County resident Colleen Darby loves putting together events for her community, and on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. she invites everyone to come out for a “Fun in the Sun for Everyone” festival at Jennifer Leah Walking Track Park. Admission into the event is free, as well as some of the activities such as waterslides, petting zoo, live entertainment and a kids’ fun zone.
Other free activities include National Guard rock climbing wall, self-defense demonstrations by the St. Clair County Sheriff Department and a showing of classic cars and race cars. Activities that require a paid ticket are a dunk tank and the Discovery helicopter rides.
More than 35 local businesses will be there with arts and crafts, food trucks, shaved ice, a lemonade stand, boiled peanuts, a hot dog cart and fresh baked goods.
In addition, citizens are also invited to come perform at the open mic night portion of the festival after the last band, Sherwood 7, performs. This will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Darby said everyone is invited no matter where they live.
“Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the entertainment, food, and festivities,” said Darby. “I want people to come spend the day with us, not just walk through and leave. Come stay, sit and play with us a while!”
“It’s a community event because we need it. I love to do city events, I love to bring our community together, I love to see kids and family smile and have fun,” added Darby.
Most days Darby is a massage therapist and a mom of three, but on the weekends and holidays she is an event coordinator specialist. She has been creating events for the community for 11 years.
“I do Halloween, Christmas and Easter events,” said Darby. “I thrive, this is what makes my heart smile, to be able to do things like this for the community.”
Darby has single handedly put together the event, and she is thankful for the local businesses and sponsors who have helped her.
Mayor Richard Bunt said Darby has full backing of the city, and they have provided as many resources as possible to help her. He said he’s looking forward to the entire event and seeing everyone come out to enjoy themselves.
“She’s the kind that says ‘hey, I got this,” and that’s a great person to have in your town,” said Bunt.
Darby has also had a lot of local business support as well.
“I have gone out and spoken to a lot of our local businesses and they have donated very generously. They have no hesitation to help, I have gotten more than what I anticipated and more than I need,” said Darby.
Any funds left over after the event will go toward the community, Christmas lights, and Christmas in the park, another event Darby will put on for the citizens of St. Clair County.
“I also want to thank the town council and mayor of Ragland. Without their approval there would be no Summer Sizzle Fest. I also could not do this without the help of our city street and maintenance department,” said Darby.
“It’s not for anything other to see the smiles on families. Making them happy is what makes me happy,” said Darby.
If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor, sponsor, or volunteer may call or text Darby at: 205-821-9007, or reach out her on Facebook.
