St. Clair County resident Colleen Darby loves putting together events for her community, and on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., she invites everyone to come out for a “Fun in the Sun for Everyone” festival at Jennifer Leah Walking Track Park. Admission into the event is free, as well as some of the activities such as waterslides, petting zoo, live entertainment and a kids’ fun zone.
Other free activities include National Guard rock climbing wall, self-defense demonstrations by the St. Clair County Sheriff Department and a showing of classic cars and race cars. The only activity that requires a paid ticket is the Discovery helicopter rides.
New this year there will also be a hatchet throwing contest a “SurpriseTests” where contestants don’t know what they are doing until they play. There will be four of those throughout the day, two for adults and two for kids where each game will be different.
In addition, guests are also invited to come perform at the open mic night portion of the festival after the last band, Sherwood 7, performs. This will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Darby said everyone is invited no matter where they live.
“Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the entertainment, food, and festivities,” said Darby. “I want people to come spend the day with us, not just walk through and leave. Come stay, sit and play with us a while.
“It’s a community event because we need it. I love to do city events, I love to bring our community together, I love to see kids and family smile and have fun,” added Darby.
Most days Darby is a massage therapist and a mom of three, but on the weekends and holidays she is an event coordinator specialist. She has been creating events for the community for 11 years.
“I do Halloween, Christmas and Easter events,” said Darby. “I thrive, this is what makes my heart smile, to be able to do things like this for the community.”
Darby has single handedly put together the event, and she is thankful for the local businesses and sponsors who have helped her.
Mayor Richard Bunt said Darby has the full backing of the city, and they have provided as many resources as possible to help her. He said he’s looking forward to the entire event and seeing everyone come out to enjoy themselves.
“She’s the kind that says ‘hey, I got this,’ and that’s a great person to have in your town,” said Bunt.
Darby has also had a lot of local business support.
“I have gone out and spoken to a lot of our local businesses and they have donated very generously. They have no hesitation to help, I have gotten more than what I anticipated and more than I need,” said Darby.
Any funds left over after the event will go toward the community, Christmas lights, and Christmas in the park, another event Darby will put on for the residents of St. Clair County.
“I also want to thank the town council and mayor of Ragland. Without their approval there would be no Summer Sizzle Fest. I also could not do this without the help of our city street and maintenance department,” said Darby.
She also feels thankful for Governor Kay Ivey & the Alabama Board of Tourism, along with Shay Shellnut and Craig Lipscomb, for awarding her the Tourism Grant.
“It’s not for anything other than to see the smiles on families. Making them happy is what makes me happy,” said Darby.
If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, call or text Darby at 205-821-9007, or reach out her on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.