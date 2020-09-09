The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free Job Skills Training Workshop on Wednesday Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex, located at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.
The Workshop will be facilitated by local business professionals, and includes leaders from Jefferson State Community College and TempForce Pell City. The Skills Workshop will be targeted toward individuals returning to the work force after a lengthy absence and those who may be looking for their first job, transitioning to another job or seeking secondary employment.
This workshop will provide the information on what a future employer is looking for in a potential hire and the best way to present themselves. Modules will include Opportunities for Short Term Career Classes, Dressing for Success, Effective Resume Writing, The Interview Process and the Power of Positive Thinking. Refreshments will be provided and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
In order to be guaranteed a spot, you must pre-register prior to the event. You can register by going to the Pell City Chamber of Commerce website events calendar. The class has limited seating, so registering early is highly recommended. Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.
