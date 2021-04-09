Pell City Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Martin met with graduates of the St. Clair Training School, now known as Duran South Jr. High School, to discuss the future of the facility on Thursday evening.
The plan involves moving all students from Duran South to Duran North Jr. High School and converting the Duran South building to a new pre-k program.
The Pell City Early Learning Center is scheduled to open in 2022. Renovations are estimated to be between $900,000 to $1.1 million with plans to upgrade the HVAC system and ceiling and add a fresh coat of paint.
“I want it to be a fabulous place for our kids,” said pre-k coordinator Laurie Funderburg.
However, some alumni raised concerns over the building use.
Barbara Collins and Thelma Jones both suggested former students should have been given more input regarding the historic building.
“There should have been a conversation. We feel the school board made the decision and then you all let everyone else know,” Jones said to Martin. “The community may have had other ideas for this.”
Collins suggested there should be more options available in case the pre-k program does not come to fruition adding the building is a valuable part of the community.
The history of the building is something Funderburg emphasized during a presentation of past graduates from the training school as well as the former uses for the building.
One way alumni are hoping to get involved is by providing suggestions of names for the new school. Something that reflects the history of the building more than Pell City Early Learning Center.
Furthermore, their list of suggestions for the new program is something they hope Martin takes seriously.
“We want to be an integral part of the planning process,” Collins said.
Other ideas include adding nameplates over the doors for teachers, showcasing class pictures of former students around the facility, and painting hallways a yellow hue, something Martin agreed on, adding it was just a matter on choosing a version of yellow.
The superintendent said he appreciates the concerns raised, but he firmly believes in the plan.
“My priority is the students. Every decision needs to be a students-based decision.”
Martin said that money is available now for renovations, and with First Class Pre-K (a state pre-k organization) providing support as well, the plans will proceed.
The new facility will have four classrooms downstairs and four classrooms upstairs, with the possibility of a STEM program set up in the library.
“We want ours to be the model program throughout the state,” Martin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.