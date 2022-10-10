Former sports broadcaster Mike Raita talked motorsports at Tuesday’s Pell City Rotary luncheon.
Since July of 2020 Raita has been the executive director of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Leeds where he oversees daily operations and plots the course for improvement and expansion.
Raita said that when he first got to the facility, he was disappointed because it had been neglected for about 10 years. He said one of the first things he did for the facility was open a gift shop. He made the initial investment from his own pocket.
“It’s really become a welcoming part to our museum,” said Raita.
Last September the museum received two new cars, one from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and one from Michael Walter. Raita said people did not expect Teresa Earnhardt, who oversees the cars, to loan it to the museum.
“I told her I wanted to preserve the legacy of Dale Earnhardt Incorporated, which she poured her heart and soul into with Dale Earnhardt senior,” said Raita.
Other improvements that have been made include roofing, landscaping, maintenance and adding LED lights to the entire museum. He said these upgrades have added a “healthy” appearance to the facility and have done a lot to add curb appeal.
“When people drive by, they want to go somewhere where they feel welcomed, and the way to do that is to dress up the exterior and we’ve been able to do that,” said Raita.
He said there are more projects on the horizon, including three new cars that they’re preparing to receive. He’s hoping the next installment will be a streamliner — a land speed car that reached more than 400 miles per hour on the salt flats of Utah.
He’s also hoping to get two cars from legendary stock car driver Darrell Waltrip.
Many people in Alabama will recognize Raita from his 35 years as a sports broadcaster, 27 of which were spent in Birmingham. He was named Alabama Sportscaster of the Year nine times by the Associated Press, won three Emmy Awards and received the Edward R. Murrow Award.
In January of 2021 Raita was chosen by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville to serve on his staff as regional director. He serves 12 counties in Central Alabama.
“The facility has come a long way in the past couple of years, and I want people to know more about what’s going on there,” said Rotary by member Casey Cambron who invited Raita to speak.
Cambron said he also invited Raita because he is a part of Tuberville’s team.
“He’s our local connection, so it’s a two for one really,” said Cambron.
